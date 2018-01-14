Image caption Crowds gathered outside the Southport branch of TUI on Saturday afternoon

Tributes have been paid to a woman who died after she was attacked at the travel agents where she worked.

Cassie Hayes, 28, died of her injuries in hospital after the incident at the TUI store in Chapel Street, Southport, on Saturday afternoon.

A man, aged 30, from St Helens has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Merseyside Police described the incident as "domestic-related".

Friends of the dead woman went online to express their grief.

One former colleague wrote on Facebook: "Such sad news about Cassie, worked with her a few times when I was working for Tui and she was such a lovely person. Thoughts are with all my friends at Tui, Tui Southport and her family and friends. RIP Cassie xxx".

Another said: "So shocked to here the sad news about Cassie. Iv not worked for Tui for a while but the time I did and worked with Cassie she was such a lovely girl. RIP Cassie. Thinking of all the Southport girls and Cassie's family".

Another tweeted: "I was lucky enough to of been her manager at Thomson Southport. She made me laugh, cry and enjoy going to work every day and be in her company."

Image copyright @rovingsouthport Image caption A police cordon was put up around the shop in Chapel Street, Southport