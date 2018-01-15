Image copyright PA Image caption The strikes will take place later this month

Workers at shipbuilders Cammell Laird are to stage two 24-hour strikes in a dispute over pay and conditions.

The GMB trade union said up to 500 of its members at the Birkenhead shipyard will walk out on 26 and 29 January, with more strikes planned next month.

GMB official Albie McGuigan said a series of meetings with management had failed to break the deadlocked row.

"No one wants to take strike action, but our members are angry," he added. "They have been backed into a corner."

The BBC has asked Cammell Laird to comment.