Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The England international has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal with Chelsea

An investigation into the Liverpool mayor's claims that there may have been fraud involved in Ross Barkley's transfer from Everton to Chelsea has found no evidence of criminal activity.

Joe Anderson, a lifelong Everton fan, wrote to the Football Association (FA) and Premier League after the 24-year-old England midfielder's £15m move.

He claimed the "circumstance" of the deal "warrants serious investigation".

Merseyside Police said officers had found no evidence of a crime.

The force's assistant chief constable has written to both organisations, stating police would look at the deal again if either found any evidence in their own investigations.

The FA and Premier League have been approached for comment.