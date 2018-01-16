Liverpool

Ross Barkley transfer: 'No fraud' in Everton to Chelsea move

  • 16 January 2018
Ross Barkley Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The England international has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal with Chelsea

An investigation into the Liverpool mayor's claims that there may have been fraud involved in Ross Barkley's transfer from Everton to Chelsea has found no evidence of criminal activity.

Joe Anderson, a lifelong Everton fan, wrote to the Football Association (FA) and Premier League after the 24-year-old England midfielder's £15m move.

He claimed the "circumstance" of the deal "warrants serious investigation".

Merseyside Police said officers had found no evidence of a crime.

The force's assistant chief constable has written to both organisations, stating police would look at the deal again if either found any evidence in their own investigations.

The FA and Premier League have been approached for comment.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites