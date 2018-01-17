Image copyright PA Image caption Flanagan has been handed a 12-month community order

Liverpool footballer Jon Flanagan has been sentenced to 40 hours of unpaid work and a community order for assaulting his girlfriend.

The 25-year-old defender pleaded guilty to common assault by beating of Rachael Wall at an earlier hearing.

Liverpool Magistrates' Court heard he kicked his partner in an attack in Duke Street in Liverpool city centre at around 03:20 GMT on 22 December.

Flanagan has made more than 50 first-team appearances for the club.

The 12-month community order will include 15 rehabilitation activity days, 40 hours of unpaid work, £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Sentencing the Liverpool-born player, District Judge Wendy Lloyd said it was "undoubtedly sad".

"You are, of course, a young man of previous good character and therefore it's undoubtedly sad that you have brought yourself here by your behaviour," she said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption He admitted assault when he appeared before magistrates

Flanagan, who made his debut for Liverpool aged 18, has only played once for the club this season and spent last season on loan at Burnley after a 20-month injury lay off.

He was a standby for England's 2014 World Cup squad and has one England cap.