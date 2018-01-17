Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption The shell was about 30cm (1ft) in length

A World War Two artillery shell has restricted access to a housing estate after being found at a building site.

The 30cm (1ft) device was found at a building site in Edgewater Place, Warrington, at about 15:45 GMT on Tuesday.

A bomb disposal unit has carried out a controlled explosion, after bad light prevented the shell's detonation.

The area was cordoned off and entry to the industrial estate and homes near Thelwall Lane were restricted.

The closures caused major rush hour traffic disruption.