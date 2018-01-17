Image copyright Liverpool City Council Image caption Nobody was hurt in the crash, the firm said

It was a case of "should've gone to Specsavers" for one of the firm's drivers after they crashed into a lamppost.

The crash, in Woolton, Liverpool, led to lampoonery on social media, after the city council posted a photograph of the car with hashtag "#ShouldveGoneTo".

With puns a-plenty on Twitter, one user said "what a spectacle", with another saying "eye eye!".

Nobody was hurt in the crash on Tuesday, the optician said.

Image copyright Liverpool City Council Image caption Liverpool City Council joked they were "on sight" fixing the light

The white company car appeared to have veered off the road at the junction between Menlove Avenue and High Street before crashing into the lamppost, which was left leaning.

Liverpool City Council joked they were "on sight" fixing the light, adding "if you see any others, we'll look into them... #shouldvegoneto".

Image copyright Twitter

Other responses to the crash including betting the driver "didn't see that one coming".

The optician's well-known slogan launched in 2002 and similar jokes were made in 2013 when a silver Ford smashed into the front window of a Specsavers shop in Sevenoaks, Kent.