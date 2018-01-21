Image copyright Google Image caption The man's family has been informed and a post-mortem examination is due to take place

The body of a man in his 30s has been found in a garden in Merseyside.

Police said officers were called to reports of concern for the safety of a man in Beilby Road, Haydock, St Helens at about 12:15 GMT.

The man's family has been informed and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

A 33-year-old man and a woman aged 30 have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police said the man was yet to be formally identified.

Officers are carrying out house-to-house inquiries and a cordon has been put in place around the property for forensic examinations to take place.