A man died in a stabbing before his body was found in a back garden, tests have revealed.

The body of Robert John Sempey, 37, was found in Beilby Road, Haydock, St Helens, following reports of concern for his safety on Sunday.

A post-mortem examination established he died as a result of stab wounds.

A 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both from Haydock, who were arrested on suspicion of murder remain in custody.

An investigation into his death is under way, police said.