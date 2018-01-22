Liverpool

Man found in St Helens garden died from stab wounds

  • 22 January 2018
Robert Sempey Image copyright Merseyside Police
Image caption Robert Sempey, 37, from Newton-le-Willows, was found dead in the early hours of Sunday morning

A man died in a stabbing before his body was found in a back garden, tests have revealed.

The body of Robert John Sempey, 37, was found in Beilby Road, Haydock, St Helens, following reports of concern for his safety on Sunday.

A post-mortem examination established he died as a result of stab wounds.

A 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both from Haydock, who were arrested on suspicion of murder remain in custody.

An investigation into his death is under way, police said.

