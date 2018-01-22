Image copyright Family handout Image caption Teresa Wishart was found with head injuries at her home

A man has admitted murdering an 80-year-old woman at her Merseyside home but denied raping her.

The body of mother-of-four Teresa Wishart was found at her house in Changford Close in Kirkby on 19 October.

Charles Stapleton, of Watts Close, Kirkby, pleaded guilty to murder at Liverpool Crown Court.

The 51-year-old also admitted burglary on the same date, but pleaded not guilty to rape.

He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to be tried for the rape allegation in April.