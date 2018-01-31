Image copyright Cheshire Police

A man who indecently exposed himself to an eight-year-old girl in a pub toilets is wanted by police.

CCTV captured a man police want to speak to standing at the bar of the London Bridge Inn in Warrington, Cheshire, at 17:10 GMT on 23 January.

The suspect had followed the child into the toilets before being thrown out by pub staff, Cheshire Police said.

He is described as short, of medium build and is believed to have a speech impediment.