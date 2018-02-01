Alfie Evans: Judge to decide sick boy's treatment
The parents of a seriously ill 20-month-old boy with a mystery condition will be in court later in a row over life-support treatment.
Tom Evans and Kate James, both 20 and from Liverpool, want to take their son Alfie abroad for treatment.
But doctors in the UK say continuing life-support treatment is not in the child's best interests.
He is in a "semi-vegetative state" with a degenerative neurological condition that has not been precisely diagnosed.
Despite mediation between the parents and specialists caring for Alfie at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool, a two-day hearing at the city's family court will decide the child's fate.
It follows a preliminary hearing at the High Court in London last year when Mr Justice Hayden said everyone wanted what was best for Alfie, but ruled he would make a decision if agreement could not be reached after hearing from both sides.
Doctors at Alder Hey believe they should stop "mechanical ventilation" for Alfie, who was born on 9 May 2016.
But Alfie's parents hope that specialists at the Bambino Gesu Paediatric Hospital in Rome will be able to pinpoint what is wrong with their child.