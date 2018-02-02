Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Kelly (left) and Maureen Smith planned a botched burglary

Two sisters jailed for life for murdering one of their ex-boyfriends in a botched burglary claim they were wrongly convicted.

Maureen Smith, 44, and her sister Kelly, 41, planned a raid in which David Corridon, 32, was stabbed to death in Norris Green, Liverpool.

But the 2013 convictions were unsafe, their lawyers told the Court of Appeal.

The court heard Maureen had hopes of "rekindling their relationship" and did not want Mr Corridon seriously hurt.

The sisters, from Toxteth, Liverpool, recruited criminals to carry out the theft at Mr Corridon's home in New Hall Lane, Norris Green, but he was stabbed six times.

They were convicted of murder with three men after a trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

'Serious harm'

Joel Bennathan QC argued neither sister was present at the February 2012 burglary, which turned violent when the raiders found Mr Corridon at home.

Even the trial judge had been convinced there was "a powerful body of evidence that suggested that she [Maureen Smith] retained the hope of rekindling her relationship with Mr Corridon", he said.

He told the court it meant there was "no safe basis for finding she intended him to be caused really serious harm".

Jacob Hallam QC, for the prosecution, argued that the convictions were safe.

He said Maureen Smith had sent "threatening" texts about Mr Corridon, and knew that seriously hurting him "was the only way anyone was likely to get a large sum of money out of him".

The well-built gym-goer was known to have a samurai sword in his home, he told the court.

The judges reserved their decision on the sisters' appeals until a later date.