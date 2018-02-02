Image copyright Police handout Image caption May Laidlaw was left seriously injured when she was hit as she crossed a road

A boy who fatally injured a great-grandmother with his scrambler bike before "callously" riding away has been detained.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, hit May Laidlaw, 78, as she crossed Queens Drive in Walton, Liverpool, on 2 December.

He previously admitted causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at Liverpool Crown Court.

The teenager was sentenced to three years in a young offenders institute.

His bike, which had been bought weeks earlier for £150, was not roadworthy and had one flat tyre, no front or brake lights and no speedometer, the court heard.

'Life sentence of grief'

The boy, who also admitted driving without insurance, admitted he had also not been wearing a helmet in order to deter a police pursuit.

Speaking on behalf of Mrs Laidlaw's family, her granddaughter Jade Bush said she had been "an amazing lady, kind and caring".

"Our nan was healthy and happy and had so much to look forward to," she said.

"We have been left with a life sentence of grief and sadness."

Sentencing, Judge Clement Goldstone QC told the boy he was "part of a group or club who have decided, at the age of 14, that you are above the law".