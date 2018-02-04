Image copyright Family handout Image caption Anthony Condron was fatally injured at the Maya Bar in Liverpool city centre

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was attacked in a bar in Liverpool city centre.

Anthony Condron, 29, from Huyton, was assaulted in the Maya Bar in Wood Street at about 01:00 GMT on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital but pronounced dead at 02:24.

The arrested men - a 22-year-old from Liverpool, a 24-year-old from Aigburth and a 23-year-old from Mossley Hill - are being questioned by detectives.

Det Ch Insp Mark Tivendale said the victim had been on a night out with his girlfriend and friends.

"The incident happened in a busy bar in the centre of Liverpool and would have been witnessed by many people," he said.

Investigators are particularly interested in speaking to a group of girls who are thought to have been in the bar and witnessed the fight.