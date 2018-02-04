Liverpool

Liverpool Maya Bar attack: Three quizzed over murder

  • 4 February 2018
Anthony Condron from Huyton Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Anthony Condron was fatally injured at the Maya Bar in Liverpool city centre

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was attacked in a bar in Liverpool city centre.

Anthony Condron, 29, from Huyton, was assaulted in the Maya Bar in Wood Street at about 01:00 GMT on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital but pronounced dead at 02:24.

The arrested men - a 22-year-old from Liverpool, a 24-year-old from Aigburth and a 23-year-old from Mossley Hill - are being questioned by detectives.

Det Ch Insp Mark Tivendale said the victim had been on a night out with his girlfriend and friends.

"The incident happened in a busy bar in the centre of Liverpool and would have been witnessed by many people," he said.

Investigators are particularly interested in speaking to a group of girls who are thought to have been in the bar and witnessed the fight.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites