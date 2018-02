Image copyright Family handout Image caption Brandon Regan was found in a garden at a property in Speke

Two men and a woman have been arrested over the death of a teenager whose body was found in a garden.

The body of Brandon Regan, 17, was found on Monday in Speke, Liverpool.

Police said a 24-year-old man from Speke had been arrested on suspicion of murder and was in custody for questioning.

A 29-year-old man and a woman, 28, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Three men aged 23, 31 and 32 who were arrested last week on suspicion of murder have all been released on conditional bail.