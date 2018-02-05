Image copyright Family handout Image caption Anthony Condron was fatally injured at the Maya Bar in Liverpool city centre

Three men have been charged with murdering a man who was attacked in a bar in Liverpool city centre.

Anthony Condron, 29, from Huyton, was assaulted in the Maya Bar in Wood Street at about 01:00 GMT on Saturday.

Jamie Addison, 22, of Bridgewater Street, Liverpool, Joseph Booth, 24, of Ashbourne Road, Aigburth, and Paul Byrne, 23, of Ribbledale Road, Mossley Hill, have been charged with murder.

The men are due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court later.

Mr Condron was taken to hospital following the attack but pronounced dead at 02:24.

Merseyside Police said he had been on a night out with his girlfriend and friends.

The force said officers want to speak to a group of females who are thought to have been in the bar and witnessed the incident.