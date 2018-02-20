Image copyright Alfie's Army Facebook Image caption Alfie Evans suffers from an undiagnosed neurological degenerative condition

Doctors can stop providing life support to toddler Alfie Evans who has a mystery illness against his parents' wishes, the High Court has ruled.

Alder Hey Children's Hospital argued that continuing to treat the 21-month-old from Bootle, Merseyside was "unkind, unfair and inhumane".

His parents Tom Evans and Kate James had hoped to prolong Alfie's life with treatment at a hospital in Rome.

Mr Justice Hayden said Alfie requires "peace, quiet and privacy".

His mother left the court hearing before Mr Justice Hayden reached his conclusion while Alfie's father broke down as the decision was announced.