Image copyright Alfie's Army Facebook Image caption Alfie Evans suffers from an undiagnosed neurological degenerative condition

The family of a seriously ill boy is to appeal against a High Court ruling allowing doctors to switch off his life-support.

Alder Hey Children's Hospital argued that continuing to treat the 21-month-old, who has a mystery illness, was "unkind, unfair and inhumane".

His parents from Bootle, Merseyside, want to take him abroad for treatment.

The family thanked people on the Alfies Army website who had raised £10,000 to fund an appeal.

UPDATE.. Thank you so much Bill Kenwright for your help, Thank you also to everyone who has donated to help raise the £10,000 ..Amount has now been raised..we are so grateful to each and everyone of you, words just don't seem enough right now but ..Thank you all @Everton pic.twitter.com/6jhtsn9J9h — #ALFIESARMY (@Alfiesarmy16) February 21, 2018

Alder Hey Children's Hospital is set to withdraw ventilation on Friday for Alfie, who has an undiagnosed degenerative neurological condition, after Mr Justice Anthony Hayden said he accepted medical evidence which showed further treatment was "futile".

At the High Court in London on Tuesday, the judge said: "It was entirely right that every reasonable option should be explored for Alfie. I am now confident that this has occurred."

"Alfie's need now is for good quality palliative care."

Dad Tom Evans said after the decision: "My son is two years of age and has been sentenced to the death penalty. That is wrong."

Alfies Army's posted an appeal on Facebook on Wednesday for the money needed to start a challenge to the ruling, saying "his life depends on this".

Among those who donated was Everton chairman Bill Kenwright.