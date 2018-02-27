Image copyright Colin Lane/Liverpool Echo Image caption Sir Ken Dodd was knighted last year by Prince William

Veteran comic Sir Ken Dodd said it is "wonderful" to be leaving hospital after a six weeks of treatment for a severe chest infection.

The 90-year-old comedian was admitted to Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital on 12 January and is due to go home on Tuesday.

He said: "I have been so very, well-treated and I can't praise the staff at the hospital too highly.

"They have been absolutely wonderful," he added.

The comedian said he was honoured to be visited by the Lord Mayor of Liverpool

While in hospital, the Liverpool funnyman said he was honoured to be visited by the Lord Mayor of Liverpool, adding the "love and affection of people has made me cry".

He later described people who spread false rumours of his death online as "monsters".

Sir Ken was knighted last year by Prince William in honour of his decades-long showbiz career and charity work.