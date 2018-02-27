A 17-year-old boy has been charged with 25 child sex offences.

The teenager, from Warrington, Cheshire, faces eight charges of causing or inciting sexual exploitation of a child and a charge of blackmail.

He is also accused of three counts of taking indecent photographs and videos of children.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Warrington Youth Court on Wednesday 14 March and is currently on bail.

He is also charged with one count of attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act.