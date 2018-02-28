Image copyright Google Image caption NHS Improvement will look at allegations made by staff at the trust's hospitals

The chairman of an NHS Trust which is being investigated over "cultural, behavioural and governance issues" has stepped down from his role.

NHS Improvement ordered a probe into claims by Wirral University Teaching Hospitals Trust staff in January.

The investigation will also look into the dismissal of a doctor for serious gross misconduct in November.

Michael Carr, who has been at the trust for almost a decade, said it was "now time for a new leadership team".

The trust runs Arrowe Park Hospital, Clatterbridge Hospital and Wirral Women and Children's Hospital and was rated as requiring improvement by the Care Quality Commission in 2016.

Mr Carr said he had "worked with so many excellent board members, governors and staff, [who were] determined to do the very best for our patients".

His departure follows the resignation of the trust's chief executive David Allison in December.

An NHS Improvement spokesman said their investigation would look into concerns raised by trust staff in late 2017 and review the handling of the sacking of Dr Palaniappan Saravanan in November.

Dr Saravanan, a cardiologist at Arrowe Park, was dismissed after being accused of sexually harassing junior doctors.