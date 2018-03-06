Liverpool International Music Festival to charge for entry
Liverpool International Music Festival (LIMF) will charge for entry this year for the first time.
The event, which replaced the Mathew Street Festival in 2013, will be fenced off and ticketed as Liverpool City Council said it cannot keep funding it.
The council added the fencing would allow for control over what can be brought on site and reduce the potential for anti-social behaviour.
Acts performing at July's event include Wiley, Young Fathers and Example.
Wendy Simon, assistant mayor at Liverpool City Council, said it was the "right time" for the event to change.
She said the council "simply can't continue to fund it in its entirety".
"Introducing tickets allows us to off-set some of the costs of staging a festival," she said.
Advanced tickets will start from £5 with entry for those aged 11 and under free, although they will still require tickets.
Some social media users were unhappy about the introduction of ticket costs.
Ms Simon added it was a "responsible" way forward for the festival.
"It's now a very different climate in which to stage events and our priority is to make LIMF a safe, enjoyable festival for everyone," she said.
LIMF takes place at Sefton Park on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 July.
Example & DJ Wire will be headliners on the Saturday and Haçienda Classiçal will headline on the Sunday.