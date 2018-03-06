Image caption Example & DJ Wire will be headlining on the Saturday

Liverpool International Music Festival (LIMF) will charge for entry this year for the first time.

The event, which replaced the Mathew Street Festival in 2013, will be fenced off and ticketed as Liverpool City Council said it cannot keep funding it.

The council added the fencing would allow for control over what can be brought on site and reduce the potential for anti-social behaviour.

Acts performing at July's event include Wiley, Young Fathers and Example.

Wendy Simon, assistant mayor at Liverpool City Council, said it was the "right time" for the event to change.

She said the council "simply can't continue to fund it in its entirety".

"Introducing tickets allows us to off-set some of the costs of staging a festival," she said.

Advanced tickets will start from £5 with entry for those aged 11 and under free, although they will still require tickets.

Some social media users were unhappy about the introduction of ticket costs.

Skip Twitter post by @jessicaglitters Ok so why are they trying to ruin @LIMFestival ? Excluding people who can’t afford to pay to get in and the high food and drink prices. — Jessica Jane (@jessicaglitters) March 6, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @MJHLFC2002 Having to pay now is going to isolate families and groups of younger friends who usually go & can't afford festivals etc. The council doing anything to squeeze money from us. I know the price is nothing compared to Festivals but that was the point of it. — MJH (@MJHLFC2002) March 6, 2018 Report

Ms Simon added it was a "responsible" way forward for the festival.

"It's now a very different climate in which to stage events and our priority is to make LIMF a safe, enjoyable festival for everyone," she said.

LIMF takes place at Sefton Park on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 July.

Example & DJ Wire will be headliners on the Saturday and Haçienda Classiçal will headline on the Sunday.