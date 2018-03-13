Image copyright Alfie's Army Facebook Image caption Alfie Evans suffers from an undiagnosed neurological degenerative condition.

The parents of ill toddler Alfie Evans have formally applied for a Supreme Court appeal against a decision to allow withdrawal of his life support.

They are challenging a Court of Appeal ruling that Liverpool's Alder Hey Hospital can take the 22-month-old off his ventilator.

Supreme Court president Lady Hale and two other justices will make a decision on the application next week.

A spokeswoman said: "The court is aware of the urgency of this matter."

Alfie, from Bootle, Merseyside, has an undiagnosed neurological degenerative condition and is being kept alive by ventilation.

Parents Tom Evans and Kate James want to take him abroad for treatment.

'Not ready to let go'

High Court judge Mr Justice Anthony Hayden ruled last month that the hospital can stop treating him.

Mr Evans and Ms James challenged the decision at the Court of Appeal but it was upheld by Mrs Justice King who agreed Alfie should receive palliative care.

The couple have now appealed to the Supreme Court in a bid to overturn the High Court decision.

The Supreme Court spokeswoman said the justices will ask the family and the hospital "to provide their views".

She said they would decide by the end of this week whether to consider written arguments or stage a hearing where the merits of the couple's case could be debated.

After losing the Court of Appeal challenge, Mr Evans said: "Alfie's not ready so we're not ready to let go."