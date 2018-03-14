Image caption Ninety-six people died after the crush at Sheffield Wednesday's ground

Two police officers who investigated the aftermath of the Hillsborough disaster will not face charges.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the West Midlands Police officers' actions were a "cause for concern" but there was "insufficient evidence" to prove criminal offences took place.

Three former South Yorkshire police officers under review by the IOPC will not be referred to the CPS.

Ninety-six Liverpool fans died as a result of the crush on 15 April 1989.

It was alleged that a misleading or incomplete file was submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions in 1990.

The CPS said in a statement: "There is evidence that some aspects of the investigation were not carried out to a high standard."

However, it said there was a "lack of evidence showing any deliberate plan or action by the suspects to hinder it".

'Disappointing'

There was difficulty in attributing responsibility for all of the failings to the suspects, the CPS added.

It has informed the families of Hillsborough victims in writing.

Sue Hemming, head of special crime and counter terrorism at the CPS, wrote in a letter that although the decision would be "disappointing... we have spent a significant amount of time reviewing and considering the evidence that was submitted to us".

She added: "As you know, the standard of evidence required for any criminal prosecution is high."

The IOPC, previously known as the Independent Police Complaints Commission, said it would not be considering any evidence relating to three former South Yorkshire police officers over allegations of a "cover-up" by the force.

The 96 Liverpool fans died as a result of the crush at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium on 15 April 1989 before the FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest.

Six people, including match commander and former Ch Supt David Duckenfield, are already facing charges related to the disaster and its aftermath.