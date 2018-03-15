Image copyright The Gas Company Inc Image caption Annie Pootoogook chronicled the everyday moments of modern Inuit life in her drawings

Works by "indigenous" artists will take centre stage at Liverpool Biennial to reflect a "resurgence of consciousness and activism", organisers have said.

The 15-week event, which opens on 14 July will see over 40 artists from 22 countries take part.

It will include a Tate Liverpool show by Aboriginal painter Dale Harding and Inuit artist Annie Pootoogook.

Elsewhere, artist Ryan Gander will work with a school and Oscar awardee Agnes Varda will create her first UK work.

Image copyright Carl Warner Image caption Dale Harding will create a new work at Tate Liverpool inspired by rock art sites in Queensland

The event, titled Beautiful World, Where Are You?, is in its 10th year and will see shows held at venues across the city.

They include the creation of a "healing" garden by Algerian artist Mohamed Bourouissa in Toxteth and the "growing" of a new pavilion from a shipping container on the city's waterfront by architectural historian Mae-ling Lokko.

Image copyright ADAGP Image caption Mohamed Bourouissa's garden will be modelled on the traditions of Algerian gardens

A Biennial spokeswoman said Gander would be working with children from Knotty Ash Primary School to create a new work, while Varda's show would be a "three channel video installation derived from her films".

Among the other shows announced as part of the full programme are a look at Chechnya's turbulent history by Chechen video artist Aslan Gaisumov and an exhibition of Francis Alÿs' paintings of the world's war zones.

Image copyright Francis Alÿs Image caption Francis Alÿs' work "comments on the issues of global tourism and social unrest"

Image copyright Benjamin Wojcik Image caption Mae-ling Lokko will "grow" a new large-scale structure on the Liverpool Waterfront

Image copyright Aslan Gaisumov Image caption Aslan Gaisumov's films "combine the personal with the political"

The Biennial spokeswoman said the event would also showcase Liverpool's "great civic buildings and public spaces" to give visitors "fresh insight into the cityscape".

As such, it will see venues such as St George's Hall, Liverpool John Moores University's Exhibition Research Lab and the Playhouse theatre used alongside more traditional art venues and galleries.