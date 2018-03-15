Image copyright Network Rail Image caption An extra three services per hour will be able to call at Lime Street following the work

Some passengers will still be able to use Liverpool's Lime Street rail station during upgrade work this summer, Network Rail has said.

Refurbishment will take place between 2 June and 29 July, and it was originally thought the station would be closed.

Network Rail has now said some train services will run for over four of the eight weeks "as every effort is made to keep passengers moving".

The work is part of a £340m investment in Liverpool City Region's railways.

It will include the opening of two newly-built platforms, improvements made to others, and upgrades to signalling.

Image caption Liverpool Lime Street previously closed for three weeks in 2017

The changes will increase the station's capacity by making room for more frequent and longer trains, and more space for passengers.

Lime Street closed for three weeks last year for the first phase of the work.

As with previous line closures, the majority of services will start and terminate at Liverpool South Parkway for journeys including those connecting London, Birmingham and Manchester Piccadilly.

However, passengers from Preston, Wigan, St Helens and Manchester Victoria will be able to travel in and out of Lime Street station between 11 June and 12 July.

When Preston, Wigan, St Helens and Manchester Victoria services cannot access Lime Street, rail replacement buses will run every 10 minutes between Huyton and the city centre.