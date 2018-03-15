Liverpool

Sir Ken Dodd: Liverpool Anglican Cathedral funeral for comedian

  • 15 March 2018
Sir Ken Dodd Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Sir Ken Dodd's funeral will be held on 28 March

Comedian Sir Ken Dodd's funeral will be held at Liverpool's Anglican Cathedral.

The self-styled Squire of Knotty Ash, known for his quick-fire jokes and tickling stick, died on Monday aged 90.

The cathedral, where Sir Ken had worshipped regularly, said it was "honoured" to help Liverpool say goodbye to "our much-loved friend".

The service will be held at 13:00 BST on 28 March followed by a private interment. More details of the service will follow early next week.

Sir Ken, famous for his very long stand-up shows, had been touring until last year.

He had recently been released from hospital after six weeks of treatment for a chest infection.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites