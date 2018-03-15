Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sir Ken Dodd's funeral will be held on 28 March

Comedian Sir Ken Dodd's funeral will be held at Liverpool's Anglican Cathedral.

The self-styled Squire of Knotty Ash, known for his quick-fire jokes and tickling stick, died on Monday aged 90.

The cathedral, where Sir Ken had worshipped regularly, said it was "honoured" to help Liverpool say goodbye to "our much-loved friend".

The service will be held at 13:00 BST on 28 March followed by a private interment. More details of the service will follow early next week.

Sir Ken, famous for his very long stand-up shows, had been touring until last year.

He had recently been released from hospital after six weeks of treatment for a chest infection.