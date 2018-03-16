Image copyright PA Image caption Bandmate and brother Chris paid tribute to Eddy as a "ghetto kid with a dream"

Musicians, actors and family members have paid tribute to The Real Thing singer Eddy Amoo at his funeral.

A service for Toxteth-born Amoo, who died aged 73 on 23 February, was held at Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral.

In a eulogy, his brother and bandmate Chris described him as his "right arm" and said he had achieved his dream of being successful in the music business.

The Real Thing are best known for hits You To Me Are Everything and Can You Feel the Force?.

Amoo's brother told the congregation that he and fellow bandmate Dave Smith would continue in honour of the singer.

Image copyright PA Image caption Eddy Amoo died in Australia in February

Eddy's eldest daughter Dionne gave an eulogy on behalf of his wife Sylvia and their four daughters.

She said her father was a family man and that he worked hard "but when he was home he played hard".

His granddaughter Abbey French, speaking on behalf of his grandchildren and great-granddaughter, said he was "everything" to her.

Image copyright PA Image caption Amoo's friends Paul Barber (left) and Louis Emerick attended the funeral

Friends including Only Fools and Horses actor Paul Barber and Louis Emerik, who played Mick Johnson in Brookside, also attended the service.

The family had asked for no flowers and instead for donations to be given to a new charity, The Eddy Amoo Foundation Trust for Aspiring Musicians.

His bandmates said the foundation has been set up as he wanted to give young musicians "the opportunities that are often denied to them".