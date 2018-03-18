Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at about 22:50 GMT on Saturday

A woman has died and another is in a serious condition in hospital after they were hit by a car in Liverpool.

They were hit by a Ford C-Max at the junction of West Derby Road and Boundary Lane at about 22:50 GMT on Saturday.

They were taken to hospital where one of the women, 30, was pronounced dead. The other, 22, remains in hospital.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.

Merseyside Police said an investigation was ongoing and has asked anyone with information to get in contact.