Everton taxi shooting: Man, 40, 'seriously ill'

  • 19 March 2018
Maryport Close, Everton Image copyright Google

A man is seriously ill in hospital after he was shot in the back of a taxi in Liverpool, police said.

The 40-year-old victim was fired at in Maryport Close, Everton at about 20:00 GMT on Sunday.

Merseyside Police said the area had been sealed off as investigation took place.

The force said no arrests had been made, but officers urged anyone with information to come forward.

