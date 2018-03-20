Image copyright Alfie's Army Facebook Image caption Alfie Evans suffers from an undiagnosed neurological degenerative condition.

Lawyers acting for the family of Alfie Evans have been refused permission to appeal to the Supreme Court over a decision to withdraw life support.

The 22-month-old is in Liverpool's Alder Hey Hospital being treated for a degenerative brain disease.

Doctors say there is nothing they can do for him and want to end treatment but the family have fought a long legal battle to prevent that happening.

His parents will now consider applying to the European Court of Human Rights.

Tom Evans and Kate James want him to remain on a ventilator so they can take him abroad for treatment.

High Court judge Mr Justice Anthony Hayden ruled last month that the hospital can stop treating him.

Mr Evans and Ms James challenged the decision at the Court of Appeal but it was upheld by Mrs Justice King, who agreed Alfie should receive palliative care.

The Supreme Court rejected their claim that the previous courts have discriminated against them, contrary to the European Convention on Human Rights.