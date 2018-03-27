Image caption CBBC's Sam and Mark will host the festival

The BBC is to stage its first ever outdoor festival for children in Liverpool.

The CBBC Summer Social will be held at Croxteth Hall from 3-5 August featuring music from acts including Union J, HRVY, Mackenzie Ziegler and Matt Terry.

The three-day festival will also host a range of activities including theatre shows and art workshops at the Grade II-listed hall and its grounds.

Mr Tumble will also attend alongside a CBeebies "village" for younger fans.

Image caption Entertainment from The Next Step will be part of the festival line-up

BBC Music Introducing and Liverpool International Music Festival will have a live stage and there will be music from Opera North and Royal Albert Hall.

Hacker T Dog also feature in the line-up, alongside entertainment from children's programmes including The Next Step, The Worst Witch, Deadly 60, Saturday Mash-Up! and the Pets Factor.

Football charities the LFC Foundation and Everton in the Community will also host events.

Image copyright Liverpool City Council Image caption Croxteth Hall and Country Park will host the three-day event

The festival, aimed at children aged six to 12, is part of a year of events marking a decade since Liverpool was named European Capital of Culture.

Alice Webb, director of BBC Children's, said she was "exceptionally proud to bring this unique festival experience to kids and their families".

Claire McColgan, director of culture for Culture Liverpool, said it would give more people the opportunity to see Croxteth Hall's "beauty" and "experience its history".

On Friday Liverpool City Council approved plans to transform the hall into a "major tourist attraction".

Tickets for the festival will go on sale at 09:00 BST on Thursday.