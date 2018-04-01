Liverpool

Man charged with murder following Birkenhead stabbing

  • 1 April 2018
Whetstone Lane Image copyright Google
Image caption Ian Maddocks was found in Whetstone Lane on Friday afternoon and died in hospital

A man has been charged with the murder of a 32-year-old man in Birkenhead.

Doug Plumpton, 26, was arrested after the victim was found with stab wounds in Whetstone Lane at about 14:40 BST on Friday.

Ian Maddocks was taken to hospital with a number of injuries and was pronounced dead less than a hour later.

Merseyside Police said Mr Plumpton, of Whetstone Lane, has been remanded in custody and will appear at South Sefton Magistrates' Court on Monday.

