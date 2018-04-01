Image copyright LIVERPOOL ECHO Image caption The scrambler bike crashed into a wall outside a pub in Longmoor Lane, Fazakerley

A man who crashed his scrambler bike into a wall has died, police have said.

Father-of-one Adam Egan, 24, was critically injured when his bike ploughed into the wall outside the Farmers Arms in Fazakerley, Liverpool, on Tuesday.

Despite fighting for his life in hospital, he died on Saturday, Merseyside Police said.

The force has appealed for witnesses to the fatal crash, which happened on Longmoor Lane at about 16:40 BST.

Following the incident, Chief Constable Andy Cooke spoke of his "disgust" after patrol cars were spat on and their tyres let down while officers tried to help the motorcyclist.

In a tweet the senior officer condemned the actions of "pathetic louts".