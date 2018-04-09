Image copyright TransPennine Express Image caption New Nova trains are set to be introduced by TransPennine Express later this year

Rail journeys between Liverpool and Manchester are to be cut by 17 minutes after a train operator changed its routes.

TransPennine Express (TPE) is changing its Liverpool Lime Street to Manchester Victoria services.

From May they will go through Newton-le-Willows instead of Warrington, slashing journey times from 52 minutes to 35 minutes.

The changes are part of a major overhaul to the operator's timetables.

TPE services will no longer operate on the route via Birchwood, Warrington Central or Liverpool South Parkway.

Managing director Leo Goodwin said: "This is one of the biggest timetable changes the north has seen and will deliver real benefits for those travelling for work or leisure."

Other key changes will include:

Two fast services every hour between Newcastle and Manchester calling at York, Leeds and Huddersfield (with the majority also calling at Durham)

TPE will begin operating six trains an hour across the Pennines between Leeds, Huddersfield and Manchester

New hourly evening services between Hull and Manchester

Services to and from Scotland will run directly between Preston and Manchester Piccadilly and will no longer call at Wigan North Western and Manchester Oxford Road

Mr Goodwin added: "This is excellent news for customers with more services and additional journey options."

The operator said its new Nova trains will be introduced on the network later this year as part of a £500m investment, which it claims will deliver more than 13 million extra seats across the north and into Scotland.

The changes will come into effect from Sunday 20 May.