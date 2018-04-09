Image copyright Police handout Image caption Laura Williams said Cassie Hayes (right) was "my future wife and my forever"

A man has admitted murdering his ex-girlfriend's new partner by cutting her throat at her workplace.

Travel agent Cassie Hayes, 28, died in hospital after being attacked at the Tui store in Southport town centre on 13 January.

Andrew Burke, 30, of St Helens, had been convicted of harassing his ex-partner Laura Williams, who was in a relationship with Ms Hayes.

Liverpool Crown Court heard Ms Hayes's death was "an execution".

Gordon Cole QC said the murder of Ms Hayes, who was originally from Alnwick, Northumberland, was a pre-meditated and planned attack carried out in a "totally ruthless way".

"It was essentially an execution of a young woman in her place of work," he added.

Image copyright PA Image caption Cassie Hayes's mother Tracy Hayes (centre) was at court with her other daughter Nadine (second from right)

The court heard Burke was the ex-partner of Ms Williams, 29, who had been in a relationship with Ms Hayes since the break-up.

Mr Cole said that the break-up between Ms Williams and the defendant had caused problems.

Burke had been charged with harassing Ms Williams on 13 November and was convicted of the offence on 12 January where he appeared at Sefton Magistrates' Court and was bailed ahead of sentencing.

He was also the subject of an allegation of harassment against Ms Hayes from May and was issued with a police information notice warning him regarding any future contact.

Image copyright Peter Byrne Image caption Cassie Hayes was the assistant manager at the Tui branch in Southport

Burke pleaded guilty to murder and a charge of having an offensive weapon, namely a knife, in a public place.

A post-mortem examination found Ms Hayes died of shock and haemorrhaging due to a wound to the throat.

Paying tribute to Ms Hayes previously, Ms Williams described her as "my future wife and my forever".