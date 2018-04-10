Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Charles Stapleton raped and killed his elderly neighbour before stealing her jewellery

A man who murdered an 80-year-old woman at her Merseyside home has admitted raping her.

Charles Stapleton, 51, previously admitted murdering his neighbour Teresa Wishart, who was was found dead at her home in Kirkby on 19 October.

Stapleton, of Watts Close, Kirkby, also admitted stealing Mrs Wishart's jewellery but denied rape.

However, he changed his plea to guilty ahead of his scheduled trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

The court heard Stapleton was a drug addict who took heroin, crack cocaine, cannabis and spice.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Teresa Wishart was found with head injuries at her home

He had been seen acting suspiciously and was "stumbling about" near Mrs Wishart's home on the night of her death, the court heard.

After leaving the great-grandmother with severe blunt-force head injuries and ransacking her home, he stole the wedding ring which Mrs Wishart had not removed for 60 years.

Stapleton is expected to be sentenced later.