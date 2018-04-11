Liverpool

Man and woman shot in the legs in Merseyside attack

  • 11 April 2018

A man and woman were shot in the legs in Merseyside on Tuesday evening, police have said.

Merseyside Police were called to reports of a gun being fired in Belton Road, Huyton, just before 23:00 BST.

Officers found a car on fire and the victims, both aged 20, were taken to hospital for treatment.

Ch Insp Jason Crellin said: "The investigation is currently in its early stages and we are working to establish what has happened."

