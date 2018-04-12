Liverpool

Fazakerley crash: Man arrested over scrambler bike death

  • 12 April 2018
Farmers Arms Image copyright LIVERPOOL ECHO
Image caption The scrambler bike crashed into a wall outside a pub in Longmoor Lane, Fazakerley

A 28-year-old man has been arrested over the death of a man who crashed his scrambler bike into a wall outside a pub in Liverpool.

Adam Egan, 24, died in hospital on 31 March, four days after the crash on Longmoor Lane, Fazakerley.

A man from Walton has has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Merseyside Police said he had been questioned by detectives and released pending further investigation.

