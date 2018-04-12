Image copyright Family handout Image caption Alfie Evans has been treated at Alder Hey Children's Hospital since December 2016

Hundreds of people are staging a protest outside a hospital in Merseyside where a terminally-ill toddler is being cared for.

A date to switch off the life support for Alfie Evans has been set by a High Court judge following a legal battle.

Alfie's parents' legal fight against the decision ultimately ended in March when the European Court of Human Rights rejected their case.

Merseyside Police asked protesters at Alder Hey to be respectful.

The force said on Twitter: "We can confirm that officers are at Alder Hey to monitor a peaceful protest tonight, Thursday 12 April.

"Please note that access to the hospital is currently being disrupted and protesters are asked to be respectful of other patients and visitors trying to access the location."

Image copyright PA Image caption Alfie's parents took their legal fight to the European Court of Human Rights

On Wednesday, Mr Justice Hayden said what had happened to Alfie was "profoundly unfair", as the court endorsed an end-of-life care plan drawn up by specialists.

Alfie's parents Tom Evans and Kate James, who are both in their 20s and from Liverpool, have lost cases in the High Court, Court of Appeal, Supreme Court and European Court of Human Rights.

In February, Mr Justice Hayden ruled doctors at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool could stop treating Alfie against the wishes of his parents following hearings in the Family Division of the High Court in London and Liverpool.

On Wednesday, during a follow-up hearing in London, he endorsed a plan put forward by Alder Hey doctors for withdrawing life support treatment.

The judge said details of that plan could not be revealed because Alfie was entitled to privacy at the end of his life.