A minute's silence has been held in Liverpool to commemorate the Hillsborough disaster.

Ninety-six fans were fatally injured in the crush at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in Sheffield on 15 April 1989.

The silence was observed at 15:06 BST, the exact time the game was stopped.

A short service was held at Liverpool's Metropolitan Cathedral and bells at the Town Hall tolled 96 times while flags flew half-mast on civic buildings.

Margaret Aspinall, chairwoman of the Hillsborough Family Support Group, who lost her 18-year-old son James in the tragedy, said the silence also commemorated the survivors.

"Some of them are still suffering to this day," she said.

"I think this city as a whole has done us all proud."

Digital screens opposite Lime Street railway station and on the M62 displayed the words "Never Forgotten" in a visual tribute.

Mersey Ferries marked the anniversary by sounding their horns as vehicles halted for one minute at both tunnels under the river.

The silence was also observed at businesses and cultural venues in the city.

A minute's applause was also held at the start of the match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday.

Five people have been charged in relation to the disaster and its aftermath.

Match commander and former Ch Supt David Duckenfield could also face prosecution.