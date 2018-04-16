Image copyright Family handout Image caption The Alfie Evans' case is back in court

Protesters outside a hospital treating a seriously ill boy at the centre of legal row to end his life support have been urged to respect other patients.

Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool said noise from hundreds of protesters supporting 23-month-old Alfie Evans was impacting on patients.

In February the High Court ruled doctors could stop his life support.

The case is back at the Court of Appeal later as his father attempts to discharge him for treatment in Italy.

Image caption Protesters outside Alder Hey Children's Hospital

A date was set last week at London's High Court to terminate Alfie's life support but it was not made public for legal reasons.

Alfie has been at Alder Hey since December 2016 with an undiagnosed degenerative brain disease.

Alder Hey Children's Hospital say continuing to treat Alfie was "unkind" and "futile" but his parents Tom Evans, 21, and Kate James, 20, from Bootle, Merseyside, want to take him to a hospital in Rome and say they have a private ambulance and jet on stand-by.

His parents lost a challenge at the Court of Appeal to the ruling he should have palliative care and failed to have the decision overturned at the Supreme Court and European Court of Human Rights.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alfie's Army urged protesters to be respectful

Alfie's Army - as supporters call themselves - say the protests are peaceful and asked on its official Facebook page for demonstrators to be "respectful" to the hospital.

However, Alder Hey said in a statement: "Noise from recent protests has unfortunately affected our patients so we would ask that noise levels outside the hospital are kept to a minimum and, for example, car horns are not sounded.

"Loud noise affects sleep and raises anxiety levels for our patients especially when recovering from procedures, so please bear them in mind."

The hospital said it had also put additional security measures in place but said it "remains fully operational" with A&E open for emergency care.

Police said the "large" and "peaceful" protest in Liverpool on Thursday night "did cause significant traffic disruption and inconvenience for other people trying to access the hospital".

Pope Francis called for all sides to work together for what is best for Alfie during his address in Rome on Sunday, according to the Liverpool Echo and he has also tweeted his support for the boy.