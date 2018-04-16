Liverpool

Missing Liverpool schoolboy: Concerns grow for Stephen Boylan, 14

  • 16 April 2018
Stephen Boylan Image copyright Merseyside Police
Image caption Stephen Boylan, 14, is known to frequent the Knowsley and Liverpool areas

Police say they are increasingly worried about a 14-year-old boy who has gone missing from a Liverpool school.

Stephen Boylan was last seen at Notre Dame Catholic College at about 13:30 BST on Friday.

He is white, 5ft 4in tall and of heavy build. He has collar-length brown hair and speaks with a Liverpool accent.

He was last seen wearing his navy school blazer, a grey jumper with gold trim, grey trousers, a white shirt, and a grey striped tie with gold trim.

Merseyside Police said Stephen, from St Helens, is known to frequent both the Knowsley and Liverpool areas.

Appealing for information, a spokesman said: "Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to find Stephen and there is increasing concern for his wellbeing."

