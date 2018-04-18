Image copyright Tom Evans Image caption Tom Evans kissed Pope Francis' hand when he met him at the Vatican

The father of terminally ill toddler Alfie Evans has met Pope Francis, begging him to "save our son".

Tom Evans has flown to Rome asking the Pope to intervene in the legal battle about ending 23-month-old Alfie's life support.

It comes after the family lost the latest appeal for his treatment to continue at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.

Mr Evans said: "Your holiness save our son" and asked for asylum for his son.

Mr Evans, 21, and Kate James, 20, have so far had all appeals against a High Court ruling in February to withdraw his life support and take him to Rome for treatment rejected.

Image copyright Alfie's Army Image caption Alfie has an undiagnosed degenerative neurological condition

The Court of Appeal dismissed a fresh appeal by the couple on Monday and they have applied to the Supreme Court to consider their case.

Mr Evans posted on Facebook: "Last night I jumped on a plane and come to Vatican Rome to meet the Pope.

"Alfie we will do everything for you."

Earlier this month the Pope tweeted support for the sick toddler and called for all sides to work together for what is best for Alfie.

Andrea Williams, of the Christian Legal Centre, confirmed that Mr Evans had asked the Pope for asylum for Alfie during the meeting at the Vatican.

She said this "shows the power of a father's love".

"When every avenue has been shut down in this country it shows he won't give up.

"He wants his son to be given a chance to live which is being denied when there are places prepared to look after him."

Image copyright PA Image caption Tom Evans and Kate James want to take Alfie to Rome

The Supreme Court which refused to consider the parents case in March said it was examining the latest application to overrule Monday's Court of Appeal decision.

A Supreme Court spokesperson said justices were aware of the "urgency" of the case but said no decisions had yet been made.

Alder Hey Children's Hospital has said continuing to treat Alfie, who has an undiagnosed degenerative neurological condition, was "inhumane" and "futile".

It said taking him abroad for treatment was "expressly not in his best interests", adding: "Our priority is to continue providing Alfie with the best care possible."