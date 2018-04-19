Image copyright Liverpool Echo Image caption Arena Saeed, pictured with Sami Salem, and her children Shadia Salem, six, and Rami Saeed, four, were found dead on 30 May

A man has been found guilty of suffocating his wife and drowning their two children at a flat in Liverpool that John Lennon once lived in.

Arena Saeed and her children Shadia Salem, six, and Rami Saeed, four, were found at the flat in Falkner Street, near Toxteth, Liverpool on 30 May.

Sami Salem, 30, was found guilty at Liverpool Crown Court of their murder. He had admitted killing them on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

He will be sentenced on Friday.

Salem had told the court he was a paranoid schizophrenic.

Residents on Falkner Street were told to evacuate their homes due to concerns over a gas leak after the bodies were discovered.

The court heard he told emergency services he had taken an overdose, doused the flat in petrol and left the gas on in the hope it would burn down.

The property in the Georgian Quarter is regularly visited by Beatles fans on tours of the city.

The flat was once owned by the band's manager, Brian Epstein, and Lennon lived there with his first wife Cynthia shortly after they married in 1962.

Image copyright Eleanor Barlow/ PA Image caption The property is regularly visited by Beatles fans on tours of the city