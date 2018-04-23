Image copyright ACTION4ALFIE Image caption Alfie Evans is in a "semi-vegetative state" in Alder Hey Children's Hospital

Judges at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) have refused to intervene in the case of terminally ill toddler Alfie Evans.

Parents Tom Evans and Kate James lodged an urgent application over the 23-month-old's life support at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.

An ECHR spokesman said the family's application was "inadmissible".

Around 200 people protesting the decision to end life support have again gathered outside Alder Hey hospital.

The supporters blocked the road outside the hospital for about 15 minutes after Mr Evans spoke to them outside.

They then moved to line both sides and cheered as motorists passing by blared their horns.

Police officers are at the hospital but have not tried to physically move the protesters.

Image copyright PA Image caption Tom Evans and Kate James want to take Alfie to Rome

The Supreme Court has approved a plan for withdrawing treatment and bringing Alfie's life to an end.

Judges said the hospital must be "free to do what has been determined to be in Alfie's best interests".

Last week Mr Evans and Ms James, who are from Liverpool, failed to persuade the Supreme Court that Alfie was being unlawfully detained at Alder Hey.

They wanted to take Alfie - who has been suffering from an undiagnosed degenerative brain disease - to Rome's Bambino Gesu Paediatric Hospital, which has links to the Vatican, where his palliative care would continue.

Before today's ECHR ruling, Alfie's parents had already lost a first round of cases in the High Court, Court of Appeal and European Court of Human Rights, as well as two cases at the Supreme Court.

Last week Merseyside Police said it was investigating "acts of intimidation" among protesters outside Alder Hey after the atmosphere outside the hospital was described as "intimidating and scary".

Earlier this month Mr Evans flew to Rome to meet Pope Francis and begged him to "save our son".

The Pope previously tweeted his support for Alfie, saying he hoped the "deep suffering" of the toddler's parents would be heard.