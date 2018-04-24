Image copyright ACTION4ALFIE Image caption Alfie Evans' condition in Alder Hey Children's Hospital has been described as "semi-vegetative"

The life support of seriously ill toddler Alfie Evans has been withdrawn, his father has said.

Tom Evans said the 23-month-old's life support was turned off on Monday but he was breathing on his own and had been given oxygen.

It comes after his parents lost legal challenges against a High Court ruling in February that Alder Hey Children's Hospital could withdraw life support.

The hospital has been due to release a statement.

Image caption Tom Evans said outside Alder Hey Children's Hospital that his son's life support was turned off on Monday night

Speaking outside the hospital, Mr Evans said: "[Alfie] is now on oxygen. It's not changing his breathing but it's oxygenating his body.

"He is still working, he's doing as good as he can but we do need him to be supported in the next hour. It's going to be hard."

A candle-lit vigil was held by supporters of Alfie outside the hospital overnight.

A High Court judge dismissed fresh submissions heard in private from lawyers representing Mr Evans and Alfie's mother Kate James, who wanted his life support to continue, via telephone link on Monday evening.

Earlier in the day, the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs granted Alfie Italian citizenship, hoping it would allow him an "immediate transfer to Italy".

His parents had hoped he could be taken to the Bambino Gesu Hospital in Rome, which has links to the Vatican, where his care could continue.

Pope Francis renewed his support for the family on Monday by tweeting: "Moved by the prayers and immense solidarity shown little Alfie Evans, I renew my appeal that the suffering of his parents may be heard and that their desire to seek new forms of treatment may be granted."

The hospital has argued that keeping Alfie on a ventilator is not in "his best interests" and any further treatment was not only "futile" but also "unkind and inhumane".

Alfie has been in Alder Hey since December 2016 with a rare undiagnosed degenerative neurological condition.