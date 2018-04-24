Image copyright Kate James Image caption Alfie Evans was taken off life support on Monday evening

The parents of sick toddler Alfie Evans cannot take him to Italy for treatment, a judge has said.

Tom Evans and Kate James took legal action after the High Court ruled Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool could end his care.

Their lawyers applied to move Alfie to an Italian hospital after his life support was withdrawn on Monday.

Mr Justice Hayden said: "This represents the final chapter in the case of this extraordinary little boy."

The hearing at Manchester Civil Justice Centre took place on Tuesday following after an application by the Christian Legal Centre, which is representing the parents, to apply for Alfie to be moved to a hospital in Italy.

But summing up, the judge said there had been no substance to the application.

He said all the hospital in Rome could offer 23-month-old Alfie would have been palliative care.

Mr Justice Hayden, who described Alfie as "a fighter, resilient, courageous and a warrior", asked Alder Hey to "explore creatively, ambitiously, even though it may be a forlorn hope, the options, may it be palliative care".

He added that Alfie should be "cared for, on his final days or hours, however long it may be, in a hospice or home or on a ward".

The judge said that Alder Hey and the parents needed to discuss the next steps for Alfie.

Speaking about Alfie breathing on his own after his life support had been withdrawn on Monday night, the judge said: "The sad truth is that it is not the brain stem and the white matter enabling Alfie just about to sustain respiration.

"A brain cannot regenerate itself, as I have been told."

He said Alfie's brain had been eroded and that it had been "damaged entirely and so too had the capacity of sight, hearing, taste and sense of touch".

In a statement released after the hearing, Alder Hey Children's Hospital said its "top priority remains in ensuring Alfie receives the care he deserves to ensure his comfort, dignity and privacy are maintained throughout.

"This includes working closely with Kate and Tom as they spend this precious time together with him."

Tom Evans and Kate James want to take Alfie to a hospital in Rome

Mr Evans and Ms James had hoped he could be taken to the Bambino Gesu Hospital in Rome, which has links to the Vatican, where his care could continue.

The parents have lost a series of legal challenges against a High Court ruling in February that Alder Hey could withdraw ventilation.

Alfie has been in Alder Hey since December 2016 with a rare undiagnosed degenerative neurological condition.