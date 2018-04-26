Image copyright Alamy Image caption Sean Cox remains in a critical condition at Walton Neurological Centre

Two Italian men have been charged over violence before Liverpool's Champions League semi-final against Roma in which a man was left seriously injured.

Filippo Lombardi, 20, has been charged with violent disorder and wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm and Daniele Sciusco, 29, is charged with violent disorder.

They will appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court later.

Sean Cox, 53, remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Edoardo Ranalli, 28, who is also from Italy, has been charged after reports that coins were thrown during the game.

He is charged throwing a missile onto a football playing area, under the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and will also appear in court later.

Mr Cox, from Dunboyne, County Meath in the Irish Republic, suffered head injuries outside The Albert pub in Walton Breck Road, next to Anfield stadium, shortly before kick-off on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a group of Roma fans descend on the road outside Anfield where Liverpool supporters had gathered.

Image copyright Alamy Image caption Sean Cox suffered serious injuries close to Anfield stadium on Tuesday evening

Mr Cox has been described as a "long-serving" and "popular" member of the St Peter's Gaelic football club in Dunboyne.

He is being treated at Walton Neurological Centre in Liverpool.

In total, nine men were arrested for various offences at the match.