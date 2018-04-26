Image copyright Google Image caption The Grade II listed theatre was renamed in memory of Beatles manager Brian Epstein

A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into reports of thefts at a Liverpool theatre.

The 26-year-old from Liverpool has been arrested on suspicion of theft, fraud and money laundering offences. He has been released pending enquiries.

Merseyside Police said the arrest is related to a series of reported thefts between July 2016 and December 2017 at the Grade II-listed Epstein Theatre.

The theatre went into administration in December but is still trading.

Police said they are working with the theatre's directors and administrators from FRP Advisory.

The 380-seat venue opened as Crane's Music Hall in 1913 and was renamed in memory of Beatles manager Brian Epstein in 2011.